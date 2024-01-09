Manorama News will announce the Newsmaker 2023 on January 14

The event has garnered significance for its association with renowned personalities.
Manorama News Newsmaker, the award from Manorama News gets into the final week of voting. The competition includes four notable figures– cine director Jude Antony Joseph, Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker M N Shamseer, Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA and ISRO Chairman S Somanath.
Over the years, the Newsmaker has played a pivotal role in honouring individuals who have left an impactful mark on society through their exceptional contributions. The accolade has been bestowed upon luminaries such as G. Madhavan Nair, Resul Pookutty, Mohanlal, Shashi Tharoor, and many others, across domains.
The annual event has been graced by eminent presenters, adding a touch of grandeur to the recognitions. From the charismatic Amitabh Bachchan and the veteran actress Shabana Azmi to dignitaries like the governor Mohanmmad Arif Khan and the cine actor Mammooty, the stage of Newsmaker has been adorned by the presence of illustrious personalities.
The Newsmaker 2023 will be announced on January 14, 2024 at 9 pm in Manorama News.
We got this information in a press release.