Manorama Online launches AI-powered Malayalam audio news

The new feature allows users to listen to news updates in the regional language, Malayalam.
Manorama Online, a news portal, has unveiled a feature that allows users to listen to news updates in the regional language, Malayalam. The newly introduced 'AI Voice-powered Audio News' feature offers a convenient way for users to stay informed while on the move.
Accessible through the Manorama Online homepage via an audio news link, this innovative service provides news highlights at key intervals of the day – 9:00 AM in the morning, 1:00 PM in the afternoon, and 6:00 PM in the evening– ensuring users stay up-to-date with the latest developments. The news is read in Malayalam, catering to the linguistic preferences of the audience.
Designed to enhance accessibility, the AI-powered Malayalam Audio News is not confined to home usage; it is available on all major audio platforms, allowing users to seamlessly integrate news updates into their daily routines. Whether at home, in transit, or engaged in other activities, users can conveniently consume news in the language they are most comfortable with.
"We are thrilled with the initial response to our AI-powered Malayalam Audio News. Users appreciate the convenience of staying informed through audio, especially in their regional language. The positive feedback reinforces our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our audience," stated a Manorama Online spokesperson.
