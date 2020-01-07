Manorama Online, mobile app sweep Wan-Ifra South Asia awards

Manorama Online, the online portal of Malayala Manorama daily, is one of the most-read news websites in India.

The Wan-Ifra recognition comes after an overhaul of the news site with a new design and new logo.

Manorama Online is getting the coveted Wan-Ifra prize for the third time.

The site had won the Wan-Ifra prize in 2016 for the best news site in the world.