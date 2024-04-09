Manorama Online redefines literary experience with an expansive collection of Digital Novels

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a dynamic move aimed at meeting the diverse preferences of Malayali readers, Manorama Online, a beacon of digital journalism, announces the expansion of its literary section. The platform, renowned for delivering news and entertainment, has now curated a rich tapestry of digital novels.
Embracing the digital storytelling revolution, Manorama Online's literature division has curated a treasure trove of novels, embracing genres that cater to every reader's taste. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming romances and enchanting mythological epics, the digital library offers an eclectic mix of narratives that promise to captivate audiences of all ages.
"E-novels play a crucial role in revitalizing the reading habit among young people, particularly those living abroad. For older readers, e-novels evoke nostalgia transporting them back to the days spent in libraries," says Santhosh George Jacob, coordinating editor, Manorama Online.
Manorama Online's literary section is commited to crafting immersive experiences that transport readers into the heart of the narrative. Through the integration of audiobooks and podcasts, readers can now indulge in their favorite novels on the go, whether they're commuting to work or relaxing at home.
Through AI-generated visuals and interactive features, Manorama Online invites readers to become active participants in the literary journey. Engaging discussions and commentary threads allow readers to share their thoughts, theories and reflections.
With a keen eye for quality and a dedication to meeting readers' preferences, Manorama Online's editorial team handpicks each novel, ensuring that only the finest works grace the digital shelves. This curation process ensures that readers are presented with a diverse array of titles, each offering a unique blend of entertainment, enlightenment, and escapism.
Currently boasting over twenty titles in its Digital Library, Manorama Online invites readers to embark on a literary adventure like never before. Whether someone is seeking thrills, romance, or a journey into the realms of myth and legend, there's something for everyone to discover in this captivating collection.
