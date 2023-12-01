Manorama QuicKerala organised a Machinery and Trade Expo in Kochi

The event was conducted from November 15 to November 18, 2023 at the Marine Drive Ground.
Manorama Quickerala Machinery turned Marine Drive into a ‘machinery land’ with the third edition of Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo. The expo featured products by nearly 130 machine manufacturers and 31 product manufacturers with over 225 stalls.
“Events like Machinery and Trade Expos can help revive industries which collapsed during the Covid pandemic”, said Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP on the inauguration of the expo.
Joy Mathew, vice president, marketing services and solutions, Malayala Manorama chaired the inaugural meet. PJ Jose, general secretary, Kerala State Small Industries Association, Mujeebur Rahman, president, All Kerala Distributors Association and Pradipta Kumar Pradhan, deputy general manager, State Bank of India, attended the event along with many other officials.
It was organised by Kerala's Manorama Quickerala.com in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association, Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, All Kerala Distributors, Association and Bakers Association. The entry was free for all the participants.
The exhibition featured a huge collection of small and big machineries from industry majors across the country including food packing and food processing machines, jalebi makers, laundry machines, waste incinerators, water purifiers, paper bag making machines, solar products, modern technology pumps, CNC cutting machines and bakery equipments and machines, to name a few. A discount fair of household items was held as part of the event.
Two seminars aiming to help entrepreneurs were held as part of the expo attended by Najeeb P A , general manager, Department of Industries, Ernakulam and K V Karthikeyan , deputy general manager, Small Industries Development Bank of India - Cochin branch. An exclusive session on Food Business in Kerala was handled by Master Chef. Sri Suresh Pillai.
State Bank of India (SBI), Small Industries Development Bank (SIDBI), Maruti Suzuki NEXA, Woodlook were the category partners for this year's expo.
The expo will be hosted in various other parts of the state as well and the next edition will be announced soon.