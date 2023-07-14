ManoramaMAX 'Next Top Anchor': All Set for Grand Finale

The highly anticipated grand finale of 'Next Top Anchor,' Kerala's first OTT reality show will begin streaming for free from July 14th on manoramaMAX. With the expertise and evaluation of our eminent judges Nyla Usha, Sabumon Abdusamad, Meenakshi Raveendran, and Karthik Surya, this innovative reality show has provided a platform for aspiring anchors to showcase their talents and gain industry recognition.

