manoramaMAX with an Innovative Anti-Piracy Campaign

Their collective message emphasizes the importance of supporting the creators and the industry as a whole by watching the film only through authorized channels. As part of this campaign, a video has been uploaded to YouTube, seemingly offering the entire film for free. However, after the initial few minutes, the cast of "Live" appears on screen, using this clever twist to convey their anti-piracy message. They address the viewers directly, urging them to refrain from engaging in piracy and instead encouraging them to download the manoramaMAX app to watch the complete movie legally.