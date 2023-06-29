manoramaMAX with an Innovative Anti-Piracy Campaign

This innovative approach not only catches the attention of potential pirates but also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of piracy on the film industry.
In an effort to combat piracy and support legal streaming - manoramaMAX, the popular OTT platform, has launched an anti-piracy campaign with their new movie release “Live” which is directed by acclaimed filmmaker V.K Prakash. “Live” cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Varrier, has taken a bold step in urging viewers to watch the film exclusively on manoramaMAX, the leading OTT platform delivering exclusive Malayalam content.
Their collective message emphasizes the importance of supporting the creators and the industry as a whole by watching the film only through authorized channels. As part of this campaign, a video has been uploaded to YouTube, seemingly offering the entire film for free. However, after the initial few minutes, the cast of "Live" appears on screen, using this clever twist to convey their anti-piracy message. They address the viewers directly, urging them to refrain from engaging in piracy and instead encouraging them to download the manoramaMAX app to watch the complete movie legally.
This innovative approach not only catches the attention of potential pirates but also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of piracy on the film industry. In conclusion, "Live" movie's anti-piracy campaign exemplifies the industry's determination to combat piracy and promote legal streaming.
manoramaMAX, the exclusive OTT platform for Malayalam content, has emerged as the go-to destination for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts. The platform continues to redefine the OTT experience for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, ensuring best-in-class entertainment while actively contributing to a piracy-free ecosystem.