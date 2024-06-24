ManoramaOnline enhances user experience with Google's strategic partnership

The collaboration with Google has yielded impressive results. Since the roll-out of the redesigned platform, user feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Post redesign, there was a 55% increase in the average engagement time per session for direct traffic, indicating a significant improvement in user engagement and satisfaction with the redesigned platform. Additionally, there was a 6% increase in engaged sessions per user for both direct and organic search traffic referrals, indicating a notable enhancement in user interaction and interest with the revamped platform. Users now enjoy a more engaging and satisfying interaction with the platform, reflected in increased engagement times and higher satisfaction rates.