ManoramaOnline enhances user experience with Google's strategic partnership

ManoramaOnline, a digital media channel, has significantly advanced its platform through "ManoramaOnline 2.5," an ambitious project aimed at revolutionising user experience on both web and e-reader platforms. This major upgrade, made possible through a strategic partnership with Google, marks a significant step forward in the platform’s commitment to delivering high-quality content to the Malayalee community.
The primary goal of "ManoramaOnline 2.5" was to create a modern, user-friendly interface that aligns with contemporary trends. The project addressed key issues such as an UX/UI, content discoverability, and CMS architecture. The redesign features a sleek, intuitive interface that makes it easier for users to find relevant content quickly. Enhancements to the CMS architecture streamline the content publishing process, offering greater flexibility for editors and ensuring a more dynamic content presentation. Additionally, the project met the growing demand for enhanced e-paper services among subscribers.
The collaboration with Google has yielded impressive results. Since the roll-out of the redesigned platform, user feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Post redesign, there was a 55% increase in the average engagement time per session for direct traffic, indicating a significant improvement in user engagement and satisfaction with the redesigned platform. Additionally, there was a 6% increase in engaged sessions per user for both direct and organic search traffic referrals, indicating a notable enhancement in user interaction and interest with the revamped platform. Users now enjoy a more engaging and satisfying interaction with the platform, reflected in increased engagement times and higher satisfaction rates.
The success of this project was made possible through a strategic partnership with Google. Google's expertise and resources provided invaluable insights and support throughout the project, helping ManoramaOnline leverage cutting-edge technologies and best practices to significantly enhance the platform's performance and user experience.
The 'ManoramaOnline 2.5' project, initiated in partnership with Google, undoubtedly accelerated our efforts to improve reader experience and engagement across all our platforms," said Mariam Mammen Mathew, chief executive officer, ManoramaOnline.
"ManoramaOnline has been a pioneer of high standards in the news and information space. Partnering the brand and the hugely committed team to improve their news delivery across digital channels has been an invaluable experience. Having credible news reach the language user is a core part of Google’s mission and we could not be happier with the results,” said Durga Raghunath, head of News partnerships, Google India .
With the successful launch and operation of the redesigned platform, ManoramaOnline continues to evolve, leveraging the use of latest technology to meet the dynamic needs of its users.
