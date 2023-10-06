ManoramaOnline presents SUPER WOMEN'S CUP: Empowering Women Cricketers Amid Cricket World Cup Fever

Kunchako Boban, Malayalam superstar and the lead actor of "Chaver," expressed his excitement at being part of the tournament and commended the women cricketers for their outstanding performance. Antony Varghese, popularly known as Antony Pepe, praised the women cricketers and encouraged them to dream of following in the footsteps of Minnu Mani, the only player from Kerala to be picked in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction and to elevate their game to the international level, representing the country.