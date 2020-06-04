Manushi Chhillar joins team Adidas To empower more women to focus on holistic fitness

At the announcement of the association, Manish Sapra, Senior Brand Director, adidas India said, “Manushi is an inspiration for many young women who aspire to break barriers and aim for the stars. She has made the entire country proud through her journey, and we take pride in welcoming her to team adidas. At a time when the nation is seeking constant motivation and inspiration, we want to encourage everyone to adopt fitness activities and continue to believe in the power of sport. The playground awaits them, and when things get better, we all will be ready for sport.”