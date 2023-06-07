Marico’s Saffola Masala Oats in partnership with ZEE5 collaborates with top TV celebrities for a Karara Jawaab moment

Gaurav Kanwal, chief revenue officer - ZEE5, South Asia said, “We are happy to partner with Saffola Masala Oats for this new campaign ‘Munchy Cravings Ka Karara Jawaab’ and devise a full funnel marketing strategy across categories. With a content first approach and a strong presence across 190+ countries, it has been our endeavour to enable brands build a stronger presence and drive impact across markets. The team at ZEE5/Zee Brand Works has created a series of fun and engaging content with the leading television stars for the campaign. We will continue to evolve and innovate to provide our clientele with cutting-edge opportunities to build brand saliency and consumer engagement.”