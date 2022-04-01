Market Xcel's study reveals consumers’ brand preference at different day parts

Speaking about the study, Manish Narang, founder, MarketXcel, said, “BrandXcel is our continued effort to stay on top of the game when it comes to analysing consumer behaviour shifts and brand impact. While in our two decades of providing research services, we have always witnessed the consumer evolve and grow with the times, the pandemic in the last two years had us all witness such a paradigm change for the first time and we wanted to be the first to delve into it and also use the opportunity to take a different and refreshed approach to the study. Hence the mapping of brand preference by day parts. BrandXcel aims to provide marketers few insights into what the Indian Urban Consumer is looking for now.