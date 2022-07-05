Mars extends #Heretobeheard campaign to India

Mitch Oliver, global purpose vice president, Mars, said, “At Mars, the world we want tomorrow is one that is inclusive. We know that, for the world to make progress socially, culturally and economically, it is essential that women’s voices and actions are heard and can contribute equally. However, as World Economic Forum, it will still take 136 years for women to have equal rights. #HereToBeHeard was launched to accelerate that timeframe by amplifying the voices of all women from around the world, asking them one question “What will it take for women to reach their full potential?”. I’m very excited to extend this campaign to women in India. We need to hear from them to help Mars Incorporated, our peers and society at large accelerate the journey to gender equality. I urge women to share their voices through this campaign so together we can advance gender equality and create a world where society is inclusive.”