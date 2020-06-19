Mars Wrigley Foundation announces INR 4 million India grant to support poor communities during Covid-19

To contribute dry ration and essential kits through The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Smile Foundation.
Mars Wrigley Foundation has announced an India grant that will aid the daily wage workers, migrants, labour and vulnerable population by providing them dry ration and essential kits. The INR 4 million grant will be supporting The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Smile Foundation, non-profit organisations that are working with vulnerable communities through the crisis.
The Akshaya Patra Foundation will receive INR 2.5 million for distribution of 3,000 ration kits in Gurgaon (Haryana), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). The grant will also donate INR 1.5 million to Smile Foundation for distributing 600 dry ration and essential item kits in Pune (Maharashtra). In all, the grant will support 3,600 families in these four locations. The funds disbursed will be used to procure essential relief materials such as food and hygiene items which will include masks, soaps, hand sanitizer and sanitary napkins by the organisations.
“We are committed to the communities where we live and work, especially during this unprecedented time, and are responding to the urgent needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mars Wrigley Foundation is grateful for the relentless work of our partner organisations to assist during this crisis,” said Anne Vela-Wagner, Executive Director, Mars Wrigley Foundation.
“We are happy to partner with the Mars Wrigley Foundation in providing food relief to the severely impacted communities in the 3 states. We have been working with partners, volunteers and well-wishers towards distribution of cooked meals through our centralised kitchens to aid in the disaster relief work,” said Sundeep Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer from The Akshaya Patra Foundation.
“With the Mars Wrigley Foundation grant, Smile Foundation will be able to support 600 underprivileged and vulnerable families in this hour of need. With the help of our grassroot NGO partners, we have been involved in distribution of dry ration and essential kits to the underprivileged and vulnerable families and providing tele-counselling and tele-medicine consultation services,” said Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee from Smile Foundation.
Both organisations will be working in close collaboration with the local government agencies and representatives towards carrying out the relief distribution work.
