Mars Wrigley Foundation announces INR 4 million India grant to support poor communities during Covid-19

The Akshaya Patra Foundation will receive INR 2.5 million for distribution of 3,000 ration kits in Gurgaon (Haryana), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). The grant will also donate INR 1.5 million to Smile Foundation for distributing 600 dry ration and essential item kits in Pune (Maharashtra). In all, the grant will support 3,600 families in these four locations. The funds disbursed will be used to procure essential relief materials such as food and hygiene items which will include masks, soaps, hand sanitizer and sanitary napkins by the organisations.