Mashroo names cricketers and music duo as brand ambassadors

Mashroo, a modern modest wear brand, announces the onboarding of Indian cricketers Sarfaraz Naushad Khan, Musheer Khan and Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza, alongside music moguls Danish and Dawar, as its brand ambassadors.

The brand is expanding into sports and music by collaborating with athletes and artists who inspire millions.

Speaking on the association, Sarfaraz Naushad Khan, shared, "Modesty and confidence can go hand in hand, and Mashroo embodies that so beautifully. I’m excited to represent a brand that understands the balance between tradition and modernity."

Echoing his sentiment, Zimbabwe’s cricket sensation Sikandar Raza added, "Mashroo’s philosophy aligns with my core values. It is truly an honour to be part of a brand that celebrates culture while adopting and embracing contemporary fashion."

"Fashion and music are powerful expressions of one’s identity. Mashroo’s designs speak to a global audience while staying true to its modest ethos, which is why this partnership feels so natural to us." said Danish and Dawar.

Junaid Khan, co-founder and chief of designs, Mashroo, added, "This partnership is a testament to our vision of making modest fashion a global movement. Sarfaraz, Sikandar, Danish & Danwar represent par excellence in their respective fields, and we’re thrilled to have them as the faces of Mashroo."