Master the Art of Brand Storytelling: Join Josy Paul with Ad Club

This workshop is a must-attend for students, professionals, and anyone passionate about branding and creativity.
The Advertising Club Calcutta, the oldest advertising club in India, established in 1953, invites everyone to an extraordinary workshop on Brand Building Through Creative Thinking, led by Josy Paul, the visionary Chairman of BBDO India. This event promises to revolutionize your approach to branding and creativity.
Event Details:
Date: July 20, 2024
Time: 11 AM onwards
Venue: The Bhawanipur Education Society College
Josy Paul, a trailblazer in the advertising world, will share his secrets to creating unforgettable brands. This workshop will delve deep into the art of creative thinking and teach you how to transform ordinary ideas into extraordinary campaigns.
Participants will gain exclusive insights as Josy unveils his unique perspectives and groundbreaking strategies. They'll get a chance to engage in interactive sessions featuring dynamic discussions and hands-on activities designed to ignite creativity and connect with like-minded professionals and students who share passion for branding.
"Every brand has a story to tell," says Josy Paul. "And it's our job to tell it in the most compelling way possible." Known for award-winning campaigns such as Ariel's "Share the Load" and Whisper's "Touch the Pickle," Josy Paul has set new benchmarks in the advertising industry with his innovative and socially impactful work.
Kanchan Datta, president of Advertising Club Calcutta & Founder/CEO of Inner Circle, emphasises the importance of such workshops. "In the world of advertising, creativity is the ultimate currency," says Kanchan Datta. "It's not just about selling a product; it's about creating a memorable experience that captivates and connects with people on a deeper level."
Josy Paul has driven some of the most innovative advertising campaigns in India. As Chairman of BBDO India, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and brand storytelling. His work has earned him numerous awards and a reputation as a true industry pioneer.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.