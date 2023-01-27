MasterChef India onboards advertisers on Sony LIV

Sony LIV has brought to life the propositions of brands with various conceptual integrations and tailored content series.
Sony LIV introduced its viewers to the world-renowned culinary reality series MasterChef India. In the quest to find India’s MasterChef, the cooking show is witnessing many aspiring home cooks who are presenting a platter of delectable dishes week on week.
Through unique partnerships and marketing solutions, Sony LIV has brought to life the propositions of brands with various conceptual integrations and tailored content series. In a short time, the show has attracted millions of viewers as well as eminent advertisers on the platform. MasterChef India is Presented by Amul and Co-Powered by Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil. Additionally, Bosch Home Appliances and Oetkar FunFoods have come onboard as Appliances Partner and Partner Sponsor respectively.
MasterChef India’s panel features three exceptional judges - Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora. They have been guiding and gracefully mentoring each contestant to become India’s MasterChef.
Ranjana Mangla, head of ad sales revenue, Sony LIV : Nothing unites people better than good food, especially in a gastronomically rich country like India. A show like MasterChef India not only engages a huge viewer base but also supports the diverse culinary talent in our country. Through this show, sponsors can integrate and showcase the various uses of their products through contextual sampling as well as create brand awareness among the millions of Indians. We aim to form long-term strategic partnerships with advertisers who share our values and growth strategy, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in the coming years.
Jayen Mehta, managing director, Amul : Amul has been associated with MasterChef India over several seasons and has in fact been instrumental in seeding the format in the country. We have been pioneers in breaking several format norms in India and leveraging the content to make our range more visible, showcase innovative applications of our products and tell our consumers about Amul products their purity and taste. Being the Taste of India, Amul has always strived to bring good taste, great food to the country. With a few episodes down and going strong we hope Amul Presents MasterChef India carries the torch forward for Amul in assuring our consumers that we are standing tall with them and will always endeavour to give them good quality products and exotic recipes always.
Sanjay Adesara – head media & digital, Adani Wilmar: Fortune Oils & Foods are thrilled to be associated with MasterChef India, which is the most looked forward season of its time. The show has built a home in the minds and kitchens of the consumers and it is an ideal show for Fortune range of products to associate with. Through this association we have given home chefs a chance to experiment and grow in their journey.
Neeraj Bahl, managing director & chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances : MasterChef is one of the most renowned cooking show franchisees globally and has elevated the way we look at the craft of cooking. As a company that is focused on improving the quality of lives of its consumers, Bosch Home Appliances is thrilled to be the Appliance Partner for MasterChef India streaming on Sony LIV. We are confident that our high-quality, German engineered appliances which are designed for Indian cooking, will provide exceptional cooking experience to all the participants.
(We got this information in a press release).