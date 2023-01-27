MasterChef India onboards advertisers on Sony LIV

Jayen Mehta, managing director, Amul : Amul has been associated with MasterChef India over several seasons and has in fact been instrumental in seeding the format in the country. We have been pioneers in breaking several format norms in India and leveraging the content to make our range more visible, showcase innovative applications of our products and tell our consumers about Amul products their purity and taste. Being the Taste of India, Amul has always strived to bring good taste, great food to the country. With a few episodes down and going strong we hope Amul Presents MasterChef India carries the torch forward for Amul in assuring our consumers that we are standing tall with them and will always endeavour to give them good quality products and exotic recipes always.