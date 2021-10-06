Mathrubhumi & Club FM honored with Gold & Silver metal at IMA South IMA Awards 2021

The awards were given to agencies and brands of the south Indian markets that have created value for their associations and consumers.
Kerala’s formidable media group Mathrubhumi and its radio station Club FM was conferred with a gold and silver metal at exchange for media Indian Marketing Awards South 2021.
Club FM, won gold for its campaign of Cinemakatha under best use of radio and silver won by Mathrubhumi for its Vlogonam campaign under Talent Influencer category.
The award were judged under 2 phase of with eminent jury members, chaired by K Madhavan, Managing Director PEPS Industries as grand jury head.
Speaking on this occasion M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said “This in indeed a condign recognition from the industry. For a 98 yrs old malayalee media house in the forefront of all progressive movements in Kerala, and dedicated to excellence in authentic content and fidelity in production, yet another feather in our cap. We are both humbled and honoured to acknowledge these awards on behalf of all our constituents, without there support it would not have been possible to scale these heights.
The IMA South Awards also included Dakshin Dairies conference with Theme “ Decoding the new South” revolving around how the south caters to a varying consumer base with the region.