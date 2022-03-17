Mathrubhumi completes 100 years

Various activities are being planned for the duration of the entire year culminating in a grand finale on March 18, 2023.
The year-long centenary celebrations of the Mathrubhumi, one of the leading media houses in India, will be inaugurated online by the Shri. Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister on March 18 {Friday}. It will be held in Kozhikode, Kerala.
M V Shreyams Kumar, managing director, said, “Completing a century of successful existence is a historic milestone in the life of a corporate institution. This momentous landmark became possible only because of the tremendous goodwill shown to us by all our business partners, trade, and industry. We seek their continued patronage and support in future too. In the evolution from letterpress to the wonders of digital technology, we have kept abreast of change. This is reflected in our presence online and on-air, in both television and radio.”
P V Chandran, Chairman and Managing Editor had this to say: “This is the beginning of a new era in our journalistic voyage. Championing the immutable values of truth, equality, liberty and social justice, our history is intertwined with that of modern Kerala. Thus, we were instrumental in unifying our home state through a relentless campaign. Our extended family of employees, readers, listening and viewing audiences, newspaper agents and channel distributors is a microcosm of the media ecosystem here.”
"Mathrubhumi successfully straddles tradition and technology having embraced the change from 1923 to the age of disruption. Conceived in the womb of the independence movement, we witnessed history in the making – the birth of India. Mahatmaji visited our Head Office on January 13, 1934, after unveiling the portrait of our founding-Managing Director, K Madhavan Nair in Kozhikode Town Hall. Our other nationalist founder-directors too were champions of social reforms. The flames of this legacy were kept alive by our cherished late Chairman and Managing Director, M P Veerendra Kumar, who as a veteran socialist and writer dominated the socio-cultural landscape of Malayalam for more than five decades.", P V Chandran also added.
Mathrubhumi enriches Malayalee lives with 15 editions, books division and 11 periodicals. Club FM and Kappa youth channel have ignited Keralite auditory and visual imaginations. While Mathrubhumi News is on air 24x7, Mathrubhumi Online serves curated content. CSR initiative Student Empowerment for Environmental Development {SEED} sensitises the young on the looming climate crisis and global heating.
Mathrubhumi Literary Award comprising re. 2 lakh, statuette, plaque and a certificate is coveted by Malayalee writers. While the Mathrubhumi calendar and almanac are cultural markers, the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, brings the best of global intellects together on a platform for debate and dissent.
Mathrubhumi has undertaken relief work in times of natural disasters, from the earthquake at Bhuj, Gujarat in 2001, the 2015 Chennai Floods, the August 2018 deluge in Kerala and the subsequent Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode. Grihalakshmi Vedi and Mathrubhumi Study Circle are engaged in humanitarian work.
