Mathrubhumi completes 100 years

"Mathrubhumi successfully straddles tradition and technology having embraced the change from 1923 to the age of disruption. Conceived in the womb of the independence movement, we witnessed history in the making – the birth of India. Mahatmaji visited our Head Office on January 13, 1934, after unveiling the portrait of our founding-Managing Director, K Madhavan Nair in Kozhikode Town Hall. Our other nationalist founder-directors too were champions of social reforms. The flames of this legacy were kept alive by our cherished late Chairman and Managing Director, M P Veerendra Kumar, who as a veteran socialist and writer dominated the socio-cultural landscape of Malayalam for more than five decades.", P V Chandran also added.