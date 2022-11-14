Mathrubhumi Daily celebrates children and their future!

Are you ready to write the newspaper of the future?
This simple question was the spark that ignited our Children’s Day activity for 2022. The future was set in stone, when we chose the year 2047. It was a good time away, enough for children today to be in the 30-50 age group. It was also India’s 100th year of Independence and Mathrubhumi’s 125th year of existence. Perfect!
Within a few days of getting in touch with schools, we were flooded with entries. The editorial team shortlisted the articles that would fill up the front page - 14 different front pages for each of Kerals's districts. The children were then brought in to sit with the editorial team of Mathrubhumi, fine tune their articles and help design the front page. The remaining articles were uploaded to the Mathrubhumi website for everyone to read.
On the 14th of November, Malayalees awoke to a front page that was very different; one that spread joy, looked ahead to the future and gave everyone a glimpse of what the year 2047 could look like. Some of these ideas could revolutionise industries, make an impact, and perhaps even change the world. And what better way to change the world, than through a humble newspaper.
(We got this information in a press release).