Mathrubhumi Daily records highest circulation growth in all its editions across Kerala

Speaking about the growth in numbers, M V Shreyams Kumar, Jt managing director, Mathrubhumi Group said “The ABC results look positive for the Mathrubhumi group. A state like Kerala that has some of the highest mobile and internet penetration in the country and still shows growth is testament to the relevance of print. We are thankful to our readers, advertisers, and distributors who have contributed for the circulation growth. The latest ABC results reinforce the power of print in Kerala and will continue to co-exist with TV, Radio and Digital”.