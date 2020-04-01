Mathrubhumi Daily records highest circulation growth in all its editions across Kerala

Kerala’s national daily, Mathrubhumi has recorded the highest circulation in all its editions across the state. Audit Bureau of Circulation reported its research findings in its latest data on the circulation of newspapers. As per the data, Mathrubhumi daily’s circulation increased by 26,229 copies in the period from July 2019 to December 2019.
The formidable media group also recorded an increase in the circulation of its publications. It’s health magazine ‘Arogyamasika’ turns No 1 health magazine in India, recorded circulation growth with in six months by 17,698 copies. The health magazine has covered many relevant health articles and noted personalities including Kerala health minister.
Balabhumi, the children’s magazine recorded a growth in its sale by 7432 copies, At the same time, the sale of MB weekly increased by 1051 new copies.
Mathrubhumi, ‘Thozhil Vartha continues to be amongst the top employment magazines in India with the highest readership of 2,56,379 copies.
Speaking about the growth in numbers, M V Shreyams Kumar, Jt managing director, Mathrubhumi Group said “The ABC results look positive for the Mathrubhumi group. A state like Kerala that has some of the highest mobile and internet penetration in the country and still shows growth is testament to the relevance of print. We are thankful to our readers, advertisers, and distributors who have contributed for the circulation growth. The latest ABC results reinforce the power of print in Kerala and will continue to co-exist with TV, Radio and Digital”.
(We got this information in a press release.)