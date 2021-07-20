Mathrubhumi Group 2021 Onam Campaign synergise to make Brands win their greatest Jackpot ever

Speaking about the genesis of the campaign, Sudeep Kumar, Cluster Head, Mathrubhumi Group (Print), said “After the second wave, now business especially retail have started to open and brands are investing in advertising again. There was no drop in our circulation figures during lock down and in fact time spent to read newspapers increased as a credible medium to know about COVID this will give us an added advantage to maintain our ad volumes and rates. We are expecting a good growth in volume and revenue during FY 22. This year Onam season, majority of retail spend is expected to happen in print because of the excellent reach print offers in Kerala, and the convenience that print offers to execute campaigns in very short notice.This year Onam is little early and hence effective days for sales will be less. so print will be preferred medium due to its wide reach and immediate response features”.