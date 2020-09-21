Mathrubhumi Group delivers exceptional performance during Onam 2020

This year, with the ongoing pandemic and other calamities that has been plaguing the State, Onam was in the vicinity too. The team from Kerala’s formidable media group Mathrubhumi decided nothing is enough to stop them and created history by roping in more than 1000 advertisers on board out of which 200 plus were local traders of Kerala who exclusively advertised in Mathrubhumi. Their words in the video below are resounding testimonials to the response Mathrubhumi generates.
The group also released another video to raise a toast to its heroes and express its gratitude to all the advertisers. Both the internal team and the advertisers have received this very warmly.
M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group, said “I have always believed that every crisis is an opportunity. This, solely led by our enthusiastic and hardworking team also talks about the immense confidence and trust the advertisers have on us. Onam 2020 success story is also a recognition of the brand values and reader/viewer/listener connect Mathrubhumi group enjoys”
(We got this information in a press release).