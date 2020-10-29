Mathrubhumi Group stitches up an innovative and exclusive marketing solution for G-TEC Genius Learning App

Mehroof Manalody, chairman and managing director, G-TEC Group, elated about the response the Mathrubhumi interventions have created, said “We have always put our faith exclusively in the Mathrubhumi group and it has never been a bad decision. We are receiving enquires from every nook and corner of Kerala and our teams have been busy converting the same into actual sales. It is truly commendable that a media group can look at such partnerships where they can also stay accountable. It talks volumes about the relationship they enjoy with their readers and viewers. Eventually they will stand to gain much more than just transactional advertising solutions which is the focus for most other media companies. Congratulations to the very proactive and responsive team at the media group.”