Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters '20 unveils its list of speakers

Some of the stellar speakers include jury member of Booker Prize Lemn Sissay, the first woman of colour publisher in Britain Margaret Busby, one of most influential LGBT people in the UK as well as ‘one of poetry’s greatest modern voices’ Dean Atta, one of the world’s most prolific and best-loved authors Alexander McCall Smith, Magsaysay Award winner and NDTV Hindi Managing Director Raveesh Kumar, Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani and documentary maker Iffat Fatima, author of the first santhal novel in English Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, British writer of Sri lankan origin Romeh Gunasekhara, former Zimbabwean cricketer Tatenda Taibu, Malayalam greats Jananpith winner M T Vasudevan Nair and short story maestro T Padmanabhan, writer-diplomat-politician Dr. Shashi Tharoor, also the festival Patron, and writer-environmentalist-politicaian Dr. Jairam Ramesh are among those gracing the event.