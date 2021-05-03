Mathrubhumi News makes nearly perfect exit poll predictions

Commenting on the exit poll, M V Shreyams Kumar, MD, Mathrubhumi Group said “Everything had to be right if we had to put out a prediction, right from choosing the agency, Axis My India to agreeing on a statically valid sample size and the methodology including the various groups representation on the research. While we had other options, what we preferred was face-to-face interactions with the voters. We appreciate that Axis My India too believed in that. Given the Covid realities talking to 28,124 people from Manjeshwarm on one end to Parassala on the other, constituency by constituency across all the 140 of them wasn’t an easy one at all. When the final numbers came out, we had no hesitation in making a bold proclamation of our finding as we knew we got the voters sentiments clearly etched on our research sheets”.