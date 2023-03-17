Mathrubhumi to bid farewell to its year-long centenary celebrations with a memorable day

Mathrubhumi was born in 1923 as part of the Freedom Struggle , which was spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi.
The closing ceremony of Mathrubhumi's centenary celebrations will be conducted on March 18 at the CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory functions at 10.30 am on March 18. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur will unveil the souvenir at the event.
Ministers K Rajan and P Rajeev, Opposition leader VD Satheesan, writer C Radhakrishnan, MPs Benny Behanan, Jose K Mani, Jeby Mather, and Anwar Sadat MLA will offer felicitations. MV Shreyams Kumar, managing director, Mathrubhumi, will preside over the event. The one-year-long centenary celebrations were kick-started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18, 2022.
Mathrubhumi was born in 1923 as part of the Freedom Struggle , which was spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi. A team of eminent personalities, including KP Kesava Menon, K Madhavan Nair, and Kuroor Neelakandan Namboothiripad, founded Mathrubhumi under the guidance of Gandhiji. Mathrubhumi never wavered in its relentless fight against the colonial forces. The Mahatma used to describe Mathrubhumi as his own newspaper. The daily has been led by the motto ' freedom, equality and liberty from the very beginning. Mathrubhumi always adhered to democratic values in every walk of life, sustaining the overarching spirit of the renaissance. The newspaper scaled greater heights under the leadership of the late MP Veerendrakumar, the former managing director.
Mathrubhumi has never been lethargic to the changing times. The Daily takes extreme care in fighting misinformation and disinformation, upholding its reputation as the most credible newspaper in Malayalam. Presently, Mathrubhumi Daily is printed from 14 locations in India (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai and New Delhi). Our first overseas edition started printing from Dubai in March 2013.