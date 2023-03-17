Mathrubhumi to bid farewell to its year-long centenary celebrations with a memorable day

Mathrubhumi was born in 1923 as part of the Freedom Struggle , which was spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi. A team of eminent personalities, including KP Kesava Menon, K Madhavan Nair, and Kuroor Neelakandan Namboothiripad, founded Mathrubhumi under the guidance of Gandhiji. Mathrubhumi never wavered in its relentless fight against the colonial forces. The Mahatma used to describe Mathrubhumi as his own newspaper. The daily has been led by the motto ' freedom, equality and liberty from the very beginning. Mathrubhumi always adhered to democratic values in every walk of life, sustaining the overarching spirit of the renaissance. The newspaper scaled greater heights under the leadership of the late MP Veerendrakumar, the former managing director.