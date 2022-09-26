Mathrubhumi to organise a one-day event on World News Day

All three sessions will be followed by audience-discussants interaction.
Mathrubhumi is hosting a media event on September 28 in Uday Palace Convention Centre, Kowdiar Gardens, Thiruvananthapuram.
Managing Director of Mathrubhumi, M V Shreyams Kumar, who will deliver the presidential address elaborated on why the centurion institution was associating with the international event: “World News Day is a global campaign to display support for journalists and their audiences organized by the Canadian Journalism Foundation and WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum. By associating with this event, organised as a part of Mathrubhumi’s centenary celebrations, we intend to reinforce our identity as the custodian of credible and fact-checked journalism”.
Media mavens, eminent journalists and owners will deliberate on the way ahead for practitioners of credible journalism in our age of disruption. The subject is Sacred Facts: Media in a post-Truth world. The chief guest N Ram, former Chief Editor of The Hindu and the doyen of Indian journalism, will deliver the inaugural address. The keynote speech of the first session on Fact punch: Curated media and its challenges, is by Arun Shourie, former Editor of The Indian Express. The event will start at 10 a.m. with a welcome address by Devika Shreyams Kumar, Vice President-Operations, Mathrubhumi. Arun Ram, Resident Editor of The Times of India, Tamil Nadu; Ruben Banerjee, former Editor of Outlook; senior journalist Seema Chisti and Vaishna Roy, Editor of Frontline are the discussants; with Varghese K George, Resident Editor of The Hindu, Delhi moderating the session.
The post lunch session from 1.45 - 3.15 p.m., will be on Counter Media: Narratives, lapses in reporting and self-criticism, to be moderated by N P Ullekh, Executive Editor of Open Magazine. The keynote address is by Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor at India Today TV. Panellists include senior journalist Hari S Kartha; Madhyamam Editor V M Ibrahim; social media activist Kiran Thomas, M G Radhakrishnan with Asianet News as Group Editorial Advisor and media critic Adv. Sebastian Paul.
The concluding session from 3.45 - 5.15 p.m. will be on The way forward: Is fact-based journalism a winning proposition? featuring Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Kairali TV Managing Director John Brittas MP; Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute; Boom Fact Check Managing Editor Jency Jacob and B Srinivasan, Managing Director of Ananda Vikatan. While the keynote speech will be delivered by The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka, the session will be moderated by Mayura Shreyams Kumar, Director-Digital Business, Mathrubhumi.