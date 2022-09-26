Mathrubhumi to organise a one-day event on World News Day

Media mavens, eminent journalists and owners will deliberate on the way ahead for practitioners of credible journalism in our age of disruption. The subject is Sacred Facts: Media in a post-Truth world. The chief guest N Ram, former Chief Editor of The Hindu and the doyen of Indian journalism, will deliver the inaugural address. The keynote speech of the first session on Fact punch: Curated media and its challenges, is by Arun Shourie, former Editor of The Indian Express. The event will start at 10 a.m. with a welcome address by Devika Shreyams Kumar, Vice President-Operations, Mathrubhumi. Arun Ram, Resident Editor of The Times of India, Tamil Nadu; Ruben Banerjee, former Editor of Outlook; senior journalist Seema Chisti and Vaishna Roy, Editor of Frontline are the discussants; with Varghese K George, Resident Editor of The Hindu, Delhi moderating the session.