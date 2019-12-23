Mathrubhumi turned its newspaper into gift wrapping paper for Christmas

Every year, a huge amount of waste is generated around the holiday season, as people go on a gifting spree. The main culprit? Gift-wrapping paper. This year, Mathrubhumi decided to do something that would help people not only give their loved ones a gift, but give nature a gift as well.
Presenting the Mathrubhumi Christmas Special - a unique Christmas-themed supplement published on the Sunday before Christmas. The 4-page supplement goes beyond Christmas-themed news and incorporates a custom gift-wrap design on the inside pages. Once people were done reading the paper, they could simply flip it over and reuse it to wrap their Christmas gifts! With a simple innovation, Mathrubhumi is doing its bit to make this Christmas greener and merrier as well.
(We got this information in a press release.)