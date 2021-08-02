Mathrubhumi wishes Malayala Manorama a Happy Friendship Day on its front page

Commenting on the initiative, M V Shreyams Kumar, managing director, Mathrubhumi Group said” "Those friends thou hast, and their adoption tried, Grapple them to thy soul with hoops of steel:" - as always Shakespeare, as in almost everything else, might have the last word on friendship too. What the bard meant was that old friends, whose fidelity has stood the test of time, make the best of allies. Being an adversary in the marketplace of ideas, does not make us enemies. Instead, it goads us on to strive to be better in the true spirit of competitive companionship.