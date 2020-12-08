Mathrubhumi.com wins at WAN IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards 2020

Speaking about the award, Ramachandran O.R, Executive Editor (Periodicals & Digital) Mathrubhumi said” This award winning visualisation is on the unbelievable air quality changes happened during lock down period in India. It is based on the air quality data published by Central Pollution Control Board on their website. They took measurements of 6 air quality elements from 120 cities in India during the four stages of lockdown and compared it with the observed values of the same elements 30 days before lockdown. We analysed the entire data and took a subset of the data having measurements from cities of Kerala and selected cities outside Kerala and made a sun burst visualisation of this data. This visualisation reveals the rise in air quality happened in the cities of Kerala during lockdown. This conveys a positive message to our readers about the reasons behind the rising air pollution of the state and the need of keeping it clean. The whole package was the result of journalistic passion ignited with technology and team work”.