Mattel partners with Dream Theatre as official licensing agency for Mattel Brands in India

Mattel has appointed Dream Theatre as its official licensing agency for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The partnership covers major Mattel brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO, Fisher-Price, Scrabble, Thomas & Friends, Pingu, Masters of the Universe, and Barney.

Dream Theatre will collaborate with various partners and retailers to expand the availability of Mattel-branded merchandise in India, using its network and market expertise across categories.

Jiggy George, founder and CEO of Dream Theatre expressed “We are excited to be appointed as Mattel’s Master Licensing Agency in India. This partnership presents an incredible opportunity to bring some of the world’s most loved brands to new generations of fans in this region. Mattel’s renowned brand portfolio holds a strong emotional connection with families in India and around the world, making it a standout licensing proposition for brands and products in the Indian market. We look forward to driving their continued success through innovative licensing partnerships, localized offerings, and strong collaborations with market leaders in India.”

Meredith Norrie, VP global licensing and consumer products at Mattel said “We’re excited to have Dream Theatre as our official licensing agency in India. Their expertise and passion make them the ideal partner to grow Mattel’s brand portfolio, deliver innovative, high-quality products, and strengthen our connection with consumers across India.”