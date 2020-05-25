Mawana Foods partners with Vikas Khanna for #EidFeast2020 in Mumbai

“We are very thankful to partner with Mawana for #EidFeast2020. For adding sweetness to millions of kitchens. This is the time we all work together!” says Vikas Khanna.
Mawana Foods Private Ltd. (Mawana Foods) collaborated with Chef Vikas Khanna to ensure that Eid was a sweet celebration in over 5000 homes across Mumbai. With the country in the grip of the Covid19 pandemic lockdown, Mawana Foods wanted to go that extra mile to help raise the festive spirit in the homes of the families as best as they can – by distributing Mawana Sugar, an integral part of creating sweet moments for a sweeter life.
Chef Vikas Khanna’s team distributed festive packs to families today (Thursday) at Haji Ali Dargah, Mahim Dargah, Mohammad Ali Road and adjoining areas so that it was easier for families to come and collect these packs from within their neighborhood while maintaining social distancing norms and not needing to travel too far from their homes.
Said Rajneesh Bhasin, Managing Director, Mawana Foods, “India is all about diversity, and every festival across the country is celebrated with equal fervor. The current situation makes it all the more important to spread some cheer, and it gives us great pleasure to have been able to add sweetness this festive season to over 5000 families in collaboration with Vikas Khanna”.
Speaking on the collaboration, Chef Vikas Khanna, said, “We are very thankful to partner with Mawana for #EidFeast2020. For adding sweetness to millions of kitchens. This is the time we all work together!”
Mawana is known for its premium quality sugar that is processed using the world renowned ‘Tate & Lyle’ technology, where it remains untouched by hand from start to the final packaged sugar. Amongst the leading trusted and reliable brands, the company’s initiative underscore its commitment and service to providing the best in class products to its consumers.
