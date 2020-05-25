Mawana Foods partners with Vikas Khanna for #EidFeast2020 in Mumbai

Mawana Foods Private Ltd. (Mawana Foods) collaborated with Chef Vikas Khanna to ensure that Eid was a sweet celebration in over 5000 homes across Mumbai. With the country in the grip of the Covid19 pandemic lockdown, Mawana Foods wanted to go that extra mile to help raise the festive spirit in the homes of the families as best as they can – by distributing Mawana Sugar, an integral part of creating sweet moments for a sweeter life.