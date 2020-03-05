Max Fashion partners with Lightstream

Speaking on the campaign, Jiten Mahendra, senior vice president- marketing at Max Fashion, said, “Customer engagement is the core of our communication strategy. Despite us operating in 17 international markets, for us connecting through regional connect is extremely critical and in our endeavour to create brand resonance we selected Holi as an occasion. Like the brand mission of democratising fashion, Holi is also an event which blurs the differences across age, caste and communities. Our campaign objective is to capture real moments and bring a smile on our customer’s face.”