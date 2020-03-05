Max Fashion partners with Lightstream

With Holi 2020 right around the corner, Max Fashion, the most profitable leading value fashion retail brand, released a vibrant new campaign, #MaxHoliApnoWali.
Conceptualized and created by Lightstream, the branded content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment, the ad targets the Hindi speaking markets of UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand who are known to purchase new clothes during this time. The campaign has been rolled out in all three states, and across the brand’s digital platforms and in cinemas.
The ad portrays a typical Indian family based in Lucknow, where two sisters are seen teasing their younger brother, about throwing colour on him on Holi. In a heart-warming turn of events, the sisters surprise him with a beautiful Max Fashion Holi collection outfit instead. The campaign showcases the true festive feeling of togetherness and celebrating with your loved ones.
Speaking on the campaign, Jiten Mahendra, senior vice president- marketing at Max Fashion, said, “Customer engagement is the core of our communication strategy. Despite us operating in 17 international markets, for us connecting through regional connect is extremely critical and in our endeavour to create brand resonance we selected Holi as an occasion. Like the brand mission of democratising fashion, Holi is also an event which blurs the differences across age, caste and communities. Our campaign objective is to capture real moments and bring a smile on our customer’s face.”
Anuraag Srivastava, CEO of Lightstream, said, “Holi is a widely celebrated festival in India, expressed through the beauty of colours. With the festival coming up next month, Max Fashion wanted to develop something meaningful that captures the true spirit of togetherness. We had the pleasure of working closely with them to conceptualize and translate this vision into a reality. Through this campaign, we were able to portray the celebrations in a quintessentially middle-class family, making it relatable for people across the target cities.”
