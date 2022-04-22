Mayhigh Films bags media mandate for Neelkanth Fertility and Women Care Hospital

Mayhigh Films will handle all the media and creatives of Neelkanth Fertility.
Neelkanth Fertility, fertility center based in Udaipur, planning to spread its new branches across Rajasthan. They have recently appointed Mayhigh Films as their sole creative and advertising agency. Mayhigh Films will be responsible for handling video production, print media, media buying and releasing for TV, media planning, PR, and Digital Marketing activities on behalf of Neelkanth Fertility.
According to Dr. Ashish Sood, Scientific Director of Neelkanth Fertility, “With the rise in Infertility issues across the country, IVF, ICSI, IUI has become the need of the hour technology. For couples longing for a child, this gift of science has been an amazing way of fulfilling their dreams of becoming parents. We have recently appointed Mayhigh Films as our media agency to help us scale up our media presence and spread our centers across the country so that no couple is bereaved from the joy of parenthood.”
Dr. Simi Sood, Sr. Consultant Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, Neelkanth Fertility, said, “We believe in creating awareness, and by appointing Mayhigh Films as our media agency, we aspire to reach the masses and make all infertile couples realize the possibility of them becoming parents.”
Spread across the Udaipur, Jaipur & Kota regions of Rajasthan, Neelkanth Fertility has achieved more than 10,000 pregnancies so far, and with the advanced technology and treatments, it is set to flourish throughout the Rajasthan state.
“We are thrilled and looking forward to this exciting opportunity. With our years of experience in branding and advertising for our various health clients, we are delighted to collaborate with Neelkanth Fertility for their advertising activities,” says LD Sharma, Managing Director of Mayhigh Films. “We wish to put forward a newer perspective regarding health and technology among audiences and building trust in the brand,” he added.