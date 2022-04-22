Mayhigh Films bags media mandate for Neelkanth Fertility and Women Care Hospital

According to Dr. Ashish Sood, Scientific Director of Neelkanth Fertility, “With the rise in Infertility issues across the country, IVF, ICSI, IUI has become the need of the hour technology. For couples longing for a child, this gift of science has been an amazing way of fulfilling their dreams of becoming parents. We have recently appointed Mayhigh Films as our media agency to help us scale up our media presence and spread our centers across the country so that no couple is bereaved from the joy of parenthood.”