Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2023- The biggest Celebration of Malayalam Cinema

In the esteemed realm of Malayalam cinema, the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards, presented by Mazhavil Manorama, step into the limelight as a highly anticipated annual event. As this year's edition approaches, the stage is set to be even more magnificent, establishing its position as the 'biggest celebration of Malayalam Cinema.'
With an impressive television viewership of over 1 crore, this extravagant show holds profound significance for the devoted fans of Malayalam cinema. In partnership with the 'Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA),' the event brings together more than 120 artists, including the most prominent superstars of the state.
Raising the excitement to new heights, the event's promotional video, featuring the veteran director Fazil alongside superstars Mohanlal and Mammotty, has taken social media by storm, intensifying the curiosity surrounding the upcoming show.
Beyond honoring outstanding performers, the event promises a dynamic blend of entertainment. From mesmerizing dance routines to hilarious comedy skits and engaging segments, the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards showcase a variety of captivating acts that cater to diverse tastes.
The grand awards show has garnered substantial support from esteemed sponsors, with Malabar Gold and Diamonds proudly holding the title sponsor position and KLM Axiva Finvest as the presenting sponsor. The show enjoys co-powered sponsorship from Impex and Munch. Furthermore, valued partners such as Medimix, Xylem PSC, AVT Premium Tea, Kiwi Premium Icecream, Namibsans Gingelly Oil, Oxygen The Digital Expert, Quality Food Products, Pittappillil Agencies, Fiama and OTTO contribute to the event's overall appeal.
Mark your calendars - August 19th and 20th to witness this extraordinary spectacle. Join us in celebrating the finest of Malayalam cinema.