MCA announces fact checking network for Indian organisations

MCA has launched a Fact Checking Network (FCN) to help civil societies, tech platforms and the government to tackle the problem of misinformation and disinformation.
The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) has announced a framework for an independent Fact Checking Network (FCN)- an initiative to develop self-governing standards and best practices for fact checking organisations in India, enabling them to become trusted partners in the fight against the weaponisation of misinformation and disinformation.
In recent years, fact checking organisations have been stepping up to the challenge, helping average citizens understand the dangers of false and misleading information, and how they can be vigilant to avoid falling prey to them.
The FCN has a robust code of principles to provide Indian fact checkers with the guidance they need to ensure their work is of an unimpeachable standard. It includes commitments to non-partisanship and fairness, transparency of methodology and transparency of funding.
Organisations that are willing to sign up to the code of principles will become part of a standard framework for fact checking in India, overseen by the FCN Board. The FCN Board will comprise independent eminent persons from the field of media, broadcasting, journalism, human rights or law – all of whom must be Indian citizens – with a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge as its Chairperson.
The FCN framework is meant to be a multi-stakeholder initiative that builds public trust and can become an integral part of comprehensive strategies to address online misinformation and disinformation. The framework was therefore prepared following widespread consultations with relevant stakeholders.
As part of the initiative, MCA has launched an email (factcheckthis@mcaindia.in) that will serve as a hotline where posts or messages containing potential or suspected misinformation can be sent for fact checking and verification by its member fact-checking newsrooms.