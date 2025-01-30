mCanvasTV launches immersive Connected TV (CTV) ad formats to enhance omnichannel advertising. The technology enables interactive ads to improve engagement and lead generation.

The company enables Smart TV users to interact with ads using their remote. It uses QR codes and household identity graphs to provide interactive CTAs and brand insights.

“More than just a technological milestone — mCanvasTV is a game-changer for intuitive, impactful advertising,” said Rishi Sharma, senior VP, ad sales at mCanvas. “With offline-to-online targeting and immersive creativity, this tech enables brands to maximise CTV engagement, delivering 3X higher attention per mile and 8X bottom-funnel success, driving results that extend across platforms.”

Sensor-driven technology enables brands to target audiences based on location, demographics, and interests across CTV, mobile, and desktop for effective ad placement.

Sonica Sharma, director, CTV partnerships, ad sales at mCanvas, commented, “At mCanvas, we’re redefining the future of CTV with an immersive omnichannel experience, fueled by data-led insights and powerful storytelling — empowering brands to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. Our focus has always been on bridging creativity with measurable results. With mCanvasTV, brands can now achieve up to 8% engagement rates on Connected TV, capturing attention at scale while driving tangible outcomes like leads, conversions, and purchases at digital and physical stores.”

mCanvas plans a global rollout of mCanvasTV to reach over 100 million users in the USA, UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia. mCanvas provides brands with reach across smart devices, including TV, mobile, and laptops. Its CTV technology and footfall attribution solutions enable an 11% increase in in-store visits and a 7% increase in webstore visits, improving brand recall and customer engagement.

