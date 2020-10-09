McCann Worldgroup develops high-decibel campaign to premiere during IPL 2020 for Expo 2020 Dubai

McCann Worldgroup, which has the strategic and creative mandate for Expo 2020 in the Indian region, has conceived a high-decibel campaign that will premiere during the IPL, across traditional and digital mediums. The campaign features Gaurav Kapoor alongside the legendary Mr Bachchan, who will play the role of a cricket commentator for the first time. The campaign aims to demonstrate the mind-boggling experiences that await visitors to Expo 2020 next year, using the scale and popularity of the IPL as a launch pad. It features a series of episodes that will be revealed during the course of the IPL season.