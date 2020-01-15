McDonald’s India – North and East adds Zomato as delivery partner

McDonald’s India - North and East has announced a new partnership with Zomato, further expanding the availability and accessibility of McDelivery. Customers in North and East India will now be able to order for their favorite McDonald’s food items on Zomato, and get it delivered to their doorsteps. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.
“At McDonald’s, we are constantly looking for new and convenient ways to serve our customers, whether they are dining-in, or picking up their food on-the-go via our drive-through restaurants or ordering through McDelivery. We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India’s leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favorite McDonald’s menu items,” said, Rudra Kishore Sen, senior director, operations and training, McDonald’s India – North and East.
“It is absolutely wonderful to partner with a brand that revolutionized the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment in our country. Indians have endorsed, loved and cherished McDonald’s for more than two decades, and there’s only one thing to be said on Zomato now empowering McDelivery – I am lovin it”, added Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer- Food Delivery, Zomato.
The partnership with Zomato has added a new dimension of convenience to McDonald’s core of serving great tasting food to the customers every day. Zomato’s live order-tracking feature is streamlined with in-restaurant operation to provide the best experience for diners by delivering their food as hot and fresh as possible.
