McDonald’s India – North and East adds Zomato as delivery partner

“At McDonald’s, we are constantly looking for new and convenient ways to serve our customers, whether they are dining-in, or picking up their food on-the-go via our drive-through restaurants or ordering through McDelivery. We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India’s leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favorite McDonald’s menu items,” said, Rudra Kishore Sen, senior director, operations and training, McDonald’s India – North and East.