McDonald’s India North & East partners Punjab Kings as official meal partner

Cricket lovers, get ready for a special treat at McDonald’s India – North and East. In partnership with the Punjab Kings team, your favourite restaurant brand has curated a signature ‘Punjab Kings Meal’ to delight its fans. The Punjab Kings meal includes the team’s go-to order from McDonald’s menu - Butter Chicken grilled or Butter Paneer grilled burgers, with medium/large World Famous Fries and medium/large beverage in an exclusive collectible packaging.
This partnership brings together India’s fervour for cricket and passion for their favourite McDonald’s. This is the first time McDonald’s has partnered with an IPL team to bring the team’s favourite menu items for fans of both – Punjab Kings and McDonald’s. There is no better event than watching your favourite team play, while enjoying their favourite meal from McDonald’s.
Commenting on the association, Rajeev Ranjan, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India – North and East, said “Cricket is India’s most celebrated sport and IPL is amongst the most awaited leagues during the year. We are excited to bring forward this exclusive collaboration and partnership with Punjab Kings team that has consistently shown many inspiring performances. Our new Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Grilled Burgers are inspired by North Indian cuisine, making them a natural fit and a favourite with Punjab Kings team. We are confident that this partnership with Punjab Kings will delight cricket fans across North & East India.”
Talking about this unique association, Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, “It is an honour for us to be partnering with a brand that has established its legacy across the world. As a team our culture is firmly rooted in Punjab, and food is an integral part of it. Much like our team which has Indian as well as international players, McDonald’s Butter Chicken grilled, and Butter Paneer grilled burgers also have the right balance of Indian flavours combined with international quality. We are much excited to offer Punjab Kings go-to McDonald’s orders with the fans.”
McDonald’s Butter Chicken grilled and Butter Paneer grilled burgers offer a scrumptious treat for butter chicken and butter paneer lovers with premium, juicy chicken and paneer patty respectively, grilled to perfection and topped with rich makhani sauce, shredded onions and placed between freshly toasted buns with black and white sesame seeds.
McDonald’s India North & East customers will be able to order the Punjab Kings Meal across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India* through dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, McDonald’s app and through McDelivery (including Swiggy, Zomato and Magic Pin).
