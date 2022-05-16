McDonald’s India North & East partners Punjab Kings as official meal partner

Talking about this unique association, Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, “It is an honour for us to be partnering with a brand that has established its legacy across the world. As a team our culture is firmly rooted in Punjab, and food is an integral part of it. Much like our team which has Indian as well as international players, McDonald’s Butter Chicken grilled, and Butter Paneer grilled burgers also have the right balance of Indian flavours combined with international quality. We are much excited to offer Punjab Kings go-to McDonald’s orders with the fans.”