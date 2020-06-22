McDonald’s India reassures customers of safe service in a new video series

- At the outlets

The company is building on the processes already in place such as thermal screening, masks and gloves for employees, frequent handwashing, and use of hand sanitizers. In addition to these, customers will experience enhanced safety measures such as having their temperatures taken and the availability of hand sanitizers for everyone to use. To ensure everyone’s safety, customers with high temperature or flu-like symptoms or not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the premises, as per the Government’s guidelines. As customers enter the restaurant, they will be able to see visual cues on the floor, as well as in the seating area indicating physical distancing. At the front counter, protective plexiglass shields have been introduced as an additional safety barrier for customers and staff. The company has also enhanced its sanitation protocol by introducing broad spectrum hospital-grade virucidal agent to disinfect floor, washrooms, and all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants such as doorknobs/handles, POS, credit card machines, countertops, dining tables/chairs, our Ronald benches, hand dryers etc.