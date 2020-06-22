McDonald’s India reassures customers of safe service in a new video series

The customers will experience enhanced safety measures such as having their temperatures taken and the availability of hand sanitizers for everyone to use.
As the country returns to action in Unlock 1.0 and customers looking forward to once again enjoy their favorite meals, McDonald’s India - North & East is ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for its customers and employees. Whether it is dine-in, delivery, take-out or drive-thru, McDonald’s is making sure that the customers are served their favorites with assured safety. Adhering to the government-mandated safety measures and best global practices, the company has implemented nearly 50 plus process changes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers and restaurant staff. Underlining this commitment, the brand has released a series of videos on its social media platforms reassuring customers of quality food and safe service as the brand resumes its operations.
What's new?
- At the outlets
The company is building on the processes already in place such as thermal screening, masks and gloves for employees, frequent handwashing, and use of hand sanitizers. In addition to these, customers will experience enhanced safety measures such as having their temperatures taken and the availability of hand sanitizers for everyone to use. To ensure everyone’s safety, customers with high temperature or flu-like symptoms or not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the premises, as per the Government’s guidelines. As customers enter the restaurant, they will be able to see visual cues on the floor, as well as in the seating area indicating physical distancing. At the front counter, protective plexiglass shields have been introduced as an additional safety barrier for customers and staff. The company has also enhanced its sanitation protocol by introducing broad spectrum hospital-grade virucidal agent to disinfect floor, washrooms, and all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants such as doorknobs/handles, POS, credit card machines, countertops, dining tables/chairs, our Ronald benches, hand dryers etc.
- Drive-Thru and Take Away
Preparation, packing and order handover is done in a completely contactless manner at the restaurant. Plexiglas sheets are installed at takeaway and drive-thru windows as a protective barrier between restaurant staff and customers. There are designated social distancing markings for all the customers while placing and collecting orders at the TA window. Hand sanitizers are made available for everyone to use.
- Contactless Delivery
The brand is ensuring contactless home deliveries and has kept social distancing markings at the delivery window for delivery riders along with their mandatory temperature check before the order is handed over. It is mandatory for riders to sanitize their hands before order pickup. All delivery bags are sealed with tamper-proof tape with the bill attached to the bag for McDelivery.
(We got this information from a press release.)