Media4Growth announces the OOH Advertising Awards 2024, with entry submissions now open until May 15

Sharing his thoughts on OAA 2024, Vasant Jante, founder & CEO, Media4Growth says, “Celebration of excellence is the hallmark of a vibrant, competitive, forward-looking industry. Down the years, OOH Advertising Awards (OAA), formerly known as Outdoor Advertising Awards, has consistently created a healthy contest among Indian OOH specialist agencies, creative agencies, media owners, technology companies, among others to win the OAA metals in diverse categories. These are indeed among the most coveted awards, and to preserve its importance for the industry, we have maintained stringent criteria for the entries, and a robust judging process complemented by strict audit of the processes by EY. Today, as Indian OOH expands into multiple areas, we have felt the need to also introduce new award categories that reflect the new business realities. OAA 2024 will deliver a memorable experience to all contestants in the fray.”