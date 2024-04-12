Media4Growth announces the OOH Advertising Awards 2024, with entry submissions now open until May 15

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Widen+Kennedy's Santosh Padhi chairs the Jury, while Media.Monks CCO Azazul Haque is co-chair. The function will take place on July 27.
OOH news website Media4Growth has announced that the much-anticipated OOH Advertising Awards (OAA) 2024 contest has been launched. OAA, which was formerly known as Outdoor Advertising Awards, is widely recognised as the gold standard for excellence in OOH advertising.
OAA 2024, the 18th edition of the annual contest, is designed to celebrate the most outstanding works executed in the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Entries to the contest is open now, and all entries are to be submitted by latest May 15, 2024.
The contest has 7 award categories:
Brand Categories
Media Plan of the Year
Special Categories
Best OOH Integration with Radio/Digital/Social Media Marketing
International
Public & Social Services
Best Media Format Innovation
In all, there are 27 sub-categories under which entries will be received, although the Campaign of the Year award will be decided from among the entries in the Brand Categories.
In this year’s contest, the following award categories and sub-categories have been added:
Best Use of Transit Media
Best Use of Mall & Cineplex Media
Brand Activation at Retail Store
Best OOH Integration with Radio/Digital/Social Media Marketing
International – Traditional Format
International – DOOH
Creative professional Santosh Padhi ‘Paddy’, CCO, Widen+Kennedy India CCO will chair the OAA 2024 Jury, and Media.Monks India COO Azazul Haque will be the co-chair.
The OOA 2024 Jury, comprising brand marketers and creative professionals, will judge the entries in two different stages – first, online, and then, in-person meets in different cities.
EY is the Tabulation Partner to OAA 2024, having been associated with this contest for several previous editions. EY applies stringent tabulation norms to determine the objectivity and transparency standards for the contest.
Santosh Padhi who has chaired earlier editions of OAA Jury, says, “This is my third year as a Jury chairperson, and every year I was blown with the depth and scale of this medium. Sky is the limit for this medium. Having said that, every medium has its strength, so does OOH. I love the fact that more and more brands are seeing the role of this medium to reach out to consumers and at times have solely used this medium for the reach. That says all about the power of this medium.”
Azazul Haque recalls from his experience of co-chairing OAA 2023, “It was an eye-opener for me as I didn't know of the possibilities OOH offers today. Innovations and integration of technology offer a huge opportunity for creating highly engaging OOH campaigns. So, personally I was bowled over by the entries. The judging process was extremely transparent and because the Jury members came from varied field, it brought an extremely balanced judgment on every entry.”
Sharing his thoughts on OAA 2024, Vasant Jante, founder & CEO, Media4Growth says, “Celebration of excellence is the hallmark of a vibrant, competitive, forward-looking industry. Down the years, OOH Advertising Awards (OAA), formerly known as Outdoor Advertising Awards, has consistently created a healthy contest among Indian OOH specialist agencies, creative agencies, media owners, technology companies, among others to win the OAA metals in diverse categories. These are indeed among the most coveted awards, and to preserve its importance for the industry, we have maintained stringent criteria for the entries, and a robust judging process complemented by strict audit of the processes by EY. Today, as Indian OOH expands into multiple areas, we have felt the need to also introduce new award categories that reflect the new business realities. OAA 2024 will deliver a memorable experience to all contestants in the fray.”
The OAA 2024 metals will be given away at a special awards function that will be organised on July 27, 2024 at Hilton Garden Inn, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Bengaluru, which is also the venue for the OOH Advertising Convention (OAC) 2024.
