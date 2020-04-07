MediaDonuts partners with Match Media Group!

MediaDonuts, a leading digital media and technology company operating across EMEA and APAC, has been appointed as the officialmarketing and ad sales partner for India & SE Asia of Match Group’s portfolio ofdating apps including Tinder, OkCupid and Match.
The iconic dating apps are available around the world with Tinder being a clear favourite with GenZ and Millennials. India is a top APAC market for Match Group, with large userbases in major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, across a multitude of smaller cities like Ahmedabad, Surat and Chandigarh, revealing a very far-reaching geographical spread.
“We are very excited to get an opportunity to market Match Group’s products to advertisers across APAC including India through this partnership. For India particularly, the unique audience of young, urbane, cosmopolitan userswho could be reached through this vehicle would be extraordinary. Advertisers across categories such astelecom,mobile phones, technology, automotive, food, beverages, apparel and countless others, now have a sticky medium to connect with their prospects through. We are thrilled to partner with Tinder to help advertisers amplify their branding efforts most effectively” – said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Managing Partner of MediaDonuts.
(We got this information in a press release.)