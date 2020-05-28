Meera reminiscences the good old times with popular ‘Velikizhamai’ advertisement from the 90’s

Commenting on the re-launch of the advertisement, Gayatri Kabilan, Senior Manager- Marketing says “We have started seeing our traditional practices being widely adopted and hence we thought this would be the right time to reemphasize the importance of an oil bath with Meera powder in a nostalgic way. Meera’s ‘Velikizhamai’ Ad has started re-telecasting across Tamil Nadu in popular TV channels with a focus on old time favorite classic serials which are being re-run, 90s movies etc. where the consumer will be able to connect to it better. We at that time would have been heavy advertisers in these shows and now when the consumer sees it again, they would be able to relate to the ad and realize the striking importance of this ritual at such a time. Meera as a brand has always connected with the consumers of South India and their innate rituals and traditions for close to three decades now. As consumers are watching more of retro movies and programs what better than complementing with old ads of Meera to make the feeling complete.”