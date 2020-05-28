Meera reminiscences the good old times with popular ‘Velikizhamai’ advertisement from the 90’s

The brand got success in creating nostalgia through its new mother-daughter ad.
In these unprecedented times of COVID -19, as we are all locked up in our homes for a major part of the time, it is becoming increasing difficult to cope with the stress arising out of this uncertainty. Meera, one of the flagship brands of CavinKare strongly believes that tradition encompasses everything and is a go to for all kind of situations.
As the world is slowly starting to realize the importance of our traditional practice right from saying Namaste, to washing your hands and legs after coming from outside, Meera decided to emphasize the importance of an another very important traditional ritual, an oil bath with powder, with a nostalgic touch. Meera announced that they would re-telecast their iconic ‘Velikizhamai’ ad across Tamil Nadu to bring that flood of nostalgic memories from the 90s.
Almost every home in Tamil Nadu would strongly relate with this advertisement, the jingle and the ritual. The visual along with the jingle captures how a mother gives a relaxing oil massage to daughter followed by a Hairwash with Meera Herbal powder, a blend of 11 natural herbs. Excess body heat especially during summer could cause problems like headache, lack of proper sleep, hairfall etc. and a relaxing oil massage bath with Meera powder helps you tackle all these along with a host of numerous other health benefits.
Commenting on the re-launch of the advertisement, Gayatri Kabilan, Senior Manager- Marketing says “We have started seeing our traditional practices being widely adopted and hence we thought this would be the right time to reemphasize the importance of an oil bath with Meera powder in a nostalgic way. Meera’s ‘Velikizhamai’ Ad has started re-telecasting across Tamil Nadu in popular TV channels with a focus on old time favorite classic serials which are being re-run, 90s movies etc. where the consumer will be able to connect to it better. We at that time would have been heavy advertisers in these shows and now when the consumer sees it again, they would be able to relate to the ad and realize the striking importance of this ritual at such a time. Meera as a brand has always connected with the consumers of South India and their innate rituals and traditions for close to three decades now. As consumers are watching more of retro movies and programs what better than complementing with old ads of Meera to make the feeling complete.”
The TVC would be aired on top channels like Sun TV focusing on rerun of various serials like Chitti, Metti Oli to name a few along with some of the 90s hit.
(We got this information from a press release.)