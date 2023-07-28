Meraki Sport & Entertainment and Sisters in Sweat announce a long-term strategic partnership

With an active community size of over 15K, the core focus at SIS, is to reduce physical inactivity amongst women.
Established in 2017 by Swetha Subbiah and Tanvie Hans, Sisters in Sweat (SIS), is today India’s largest sport & wellness community, exclusively for women. With an active community size of over 15K, the core focus at SIS, is to reduce physical inactivity amongst women.
While SIS is currently present in Mumbai & Bengaluru, the partnership with Meraki Sport & Entertainment – one of India’s leading fully integrated sport marketing & consulting firms, is anchored on significantly scaling the community, through pan-India events & experiences.
Swetha Subbiah, co-founder SIS said, “we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey in partnership with Meraki. Given their expertise in engaging & enhancing communities, we are confident of expanding our reach and inspiring more women to embrace the joy of fitness. We are a community of empowered women, creating communities to empower women, through sport, fitness and wellness and our joint common vision is to systemically break societal & cultural barriers that restrict the participation of women in many forms of physical activity.
Commenting on the partnership, Sharba Tasneem, head – talent & key accounts, Meraki Sport & Entertainment said, “It’s an absolute privilege to partner with SIS and create events & experiences that strengthen social connections and enhance physical & psychological wellbeing amongst women. With women driving 70-80% of all consumer purchasing decisions, our core focus will also be to elevate the proposition, allowing brands, an uncluttered opportunity to engage with a relevant demographic.”