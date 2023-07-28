Meraki Sport & Entertainment and Sisters in Sweat announce a long-term strategic partnership

Swetha Subbiah, co-founder SIS said, “we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey in partnership with Meraki. Given their expertise in engaging & enhancing communities, we are confident of expanding our reach and inspiring more women to embrace the joy of fitness. We are a community of empowered women, creating communities to empower women, through sport, fitness and wellness and our joint common vision is to systemically break societal & cultural barriers that restrict the participation of women in many forms of physical activity.