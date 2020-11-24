Mercedes-Benz collaborates with SBI; reaches out to new set of HNI customers

Commenting on the partnership, Martin Schwenk, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been constantly exploring new avenues to reach out to potential customer base and this is the first time we are collaborating with any bank. The collaboration with SBI gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our customer base and reach out to the potential HNI customers of the bank with our products and services. We are confident the customers of India’s Largest Bank will be highly excited with the seamless online journey we have created through our e-commerce portal, and avail subsequent benefits from this collaboration.”