Meteora Developers World Padel League season 3 to be broadcast in over 150 Countries

Iconik Sports & Events’ Meteora Developers World Padel League, powered by Maisour, will be broadcast in over 150 countries for its third season from August 12-16 at Mumbai’s NESCO Centre. In India, matches will air on Zee Café, &Flix, and Zee Zest (SD & HD), with digital streaming on FanCode, WPL’s official streaming partner.

In its third season, WPL has expanded from four to six franchises, featuring 36 international players across Vedanta Leopards, Khan Tigers, Hubtown Panorama Panthers, Game Changers Lions, SG Pipers Cheetahs, and Vernost Jaguars.

Commenting on the broadcast roster, Hemali Sharma, co-founder, World Padel League said, “We are excited to welcome all our broadcast partners for this season. The fact that people in over 150 countries will be able to experience the action from the comfort of their homes, shows how far the sport has come in such a short time here. In India especially, the change has been incredible. What began as a niche game has now captured attention the world over, and we are proud to have been a part of that global movement. Season 3 will take that energy to the next level, giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to the speed and intensity of ‘The Greatest Show on Court!’”

Welcoming the WPL to the ZEE network, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are incredibly excited to bring the World Padel League Season 3 to Indian homes and beyond. With coverage on Zee Café, & Flix, and Zee Zest (SD+HD), we’re opening the sport to an audience that’s hungry for high‑energy, emerging athletic action. At ZEE, our mission is to champion sports with growing but dedicated fan communities - delivering them into the mainstream and helping them become truly mass‑appeal events.”

"We’re excited to partner with the World Padel League for the second year running. Padel is growing rapidly in India, with urban centres leading the way in both participation and viewership. More people are playing the sport, and naturally, they now want to watch the best players in action. Through our exclusive digital coverage, we’re committed to giving Indian padel enthusiasts front-row access to the world’s best action, anytime and anywhere," said Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode.

In Sri Lanka, matches will air exclusively on PEO TV by Sri Lanka Telecom, while DishHome holds exclusive streaming rights in Nepal. In the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and beyond, coverage will be available on Saudi Sports Channel and Shahid OTT and Dubai Media. Across Europe and APAC, audiences can view matches on DAZN and SPORT TV in Portugal and SPO TV. Fans in the USA and Canada will be able to catch all the action on Willow TV and across Africa on AfricaXP.

Tickets for Meteora Developers World Padel League, powered by Maisour, are available on District for matches at Hall No. 5, NESCO Centre.

