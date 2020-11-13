Metro Shoes Diwali Carnival gets overwhelming response; reaches 12 crore netizens

Adding to it Sameer Makani, Co-Founder & MD, Makani Creatives said,” 2020 has been a challenging year for each one of us with the ongoing pandemic. The idea behind the campaign is to rejuvenate their happiness that seems to have drifted away due to uncertain times. The digital consumption this year has seen a significant spike and shopping is something everyone enjoys, especially during festive season. This campaign has received an overwhelming response as it supports the shopper with gratification through rewards, prizes and discount. The regular games and the filter with the concept of a virtual carnival has really connected with the audience”.