Metro Shoes Diwali Carnival gets overwhelming response; reaches 12 crore netizens

Metro Shoes – India leading fashion footwear brand, launches ‘Metro Diwali Carnival,’ a unique virtual gamification and discount festival. Launched on 31st October, the campaign has already reached approx. 12crore netizens on social media and is expected to further gain 40% more traction by Diwali.
With the pandemic still restricting movement, the campaign helps create a virtual gala for customers and audience to engage and enjoy the festivities. This gives patrons a chance to celebrate happiness while winning exciting prizes and festive rewards.
Executed by Makani Creatives with an aim to reach wider audience online, the ‘Metro Diwali Carnival’ is an influencer led campaign. The idea is to encourage the audience to play the games and compete to win exciting prices. By rolling the virtual dice, the audience stands a chance to win free shopping vouchers at Metro Shoes, GOQii Smart vital fitness watch, Soundbars, Headphones, and Latest Xbox.
The campaign went live on all social media platforms on 31stOctober and will continue until 15th November 2020. Moreover, to ensure that every checkpoint is targeted, influencers are posting real-time updates about the games that are to be played on the website and the social media platform. The winners of the game would be announced at the end of the carnival.
Elaborating about the campaign Alisha Malik, VP Marketing and Ecommerce, Metro Shoes said, “In the current times, having only branding content is not enough. It’s extremely important to engage customers. With Metro’s Diwali Carnival, we aim to not only drive sale but also engage effectively with our customers.”
Adding to it Sameer Makani, Co-Founder & MD, Makani Creatives said,” 2020 has been a challenging year for each one of us with the ongoing pandemic. The idea behind the campaign is to rejuvenate their happiness that seems to have drifted away due to uncertain times. The digital consumption this year has seen a significant spike and shopping is something everyone enjoys, especially during festive season. This campaign has received an overwhelming response as it supports the shopper with gratification through rewards, prizes and discount. The regular games and the filter with the concept of a virtual carnival has really connected with the audience”.
(We got this information in a press release).