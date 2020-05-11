Metro shoes urges people to surprise their mother this Mother's Day with #InHerShoes campaign

Targeted towards the Mothers, Metro Shoes celebrates Mother's Day through its unique campaign.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Metro Shoes, a leading Indian footwear brand, launched a unique and innovative campaign.Conceptualized by Makani Creatives, the campaign urges people to put themselves in their mother's 'shoes' to understand the stress she goes through to keep the family happy selflessly.
As we all are amidst lockdown in our houses, we now understand how much stress the mother of the house goes through. The concept of the campaign revolves around surprising the mother by taking up her work, be it cooking, cleaning the house, while keeping everyone else in the family happy.
To make people realize a mother's effort, Metro launches a social media campaign and urges people to put themselves in mother's shoes to walk on the path she walks everyday to keep the family happy.
In order to showcase women's various roles in the society the brand rolled out an instagram post as well.
(We got this information from a press release)